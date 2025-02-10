1 killed in southeast Indy single-vehicle crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the southeast side of Indianapolis early Monday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 6300 block of Mimosa Lane on a report of a personal injury accident around 1:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located one occupant inside an inverted vehicle. Medics arrived and the driver was pronounced deceased.

No other vehicle is believed to be involved at this time.

IMPD-certified investigators responded to the scene.