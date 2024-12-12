Watch Now
1 killed in Westfield house fire

WESTFIELD — One person is dead after a fatal house fire in Westfield Thursday morning.

According to Westfield Fire Department, crews were called to a residence on East Pine Ridge Drive around 8:30 a.m.

The department said the caller saw smoke coming from the garage of the home. While en route, fire crews learned that there was entrapment.

Crews made an aggressive attack on the burning home and searched for the victim.

WFD said the victim was quickly found and removed from the home but they were immediately determined to be deceased.

The department said the fire remains under investigation.

