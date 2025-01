TIPPECANOE COUNTY — One person is dead following a crash on I-65 in Tippecanoe County on Thursday.

According to the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office, officials were notified of the crash around 10:30 a.m. It happened near the northbound I-65 mile marker 166.

The crash resulted in one fatality. A forensic autopsy is being scheduled and will be performed at the coroner's office.

An investigation involving Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police is ongoing.