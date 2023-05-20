1 man, multiple pets die in northeast Indianapolis fire

INDIANAPOLIS — One man has died in a house fire on the north east side of Indianapolis on Saturday morning, according to Indianapolis Fire Department.

According to the department, crews were called to 9546 Timberline Dr just before 6 a.m.

They said they received multiple calls to 911 reporting fire and "sound of loud boom."

IFD said Units arrived to the house and began working the fire by 6:06 a.m.

At 6:31 a.m. they said they located an adult man. They said the man was "non viable."

According to IFD, the owner of the home and mother of the victim evacuated on her own after the fire broke out.

IFD confirmed that multiple animals were perished in the fire but didn't specify the number.

Crews got the fire under control at 7:04 a.m.

IFD said "excessive clutter" in the home made it difficult for crews to work on the heavy fire.

They did state that there are working smoke alarms in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to the department, the owner of the home owned the home for over 20 years and has insurance.