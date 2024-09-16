$1 Million coming to IPS to expand post-readiness programs

INDIANAPOLIS— More money is coming to Indianapolis Public Schools.

Monday morning, Salesforce announced it is giving the district a one-million dollar grant.

IPS says the money will fund multiple programs for students starting middle school and high school.

The programs include: Junior Achievement for all 5th graders, college campus visits from 6-12th graders and expanding the "Summer Bridge Program" to middle schoolers.

Stephannie Bailey, CEO of the Indianapolis Public Schools Foundation, said the grant will continue a strong partnership between Salesforce and the state’s largest school district.

"With Salesforce's support, we're able to offer critical experiences like college visits, career exploration, and summer transition programs to thousands of IPS students,” Bailey said. “These opportunities can be game-changers, especially for students who might be the first in their families to consider college.”

"Exposure for kids at a younger age is important and we feel like it's never too early," said Alyssa Andis, VP of Education for JA. "We feel like we are building that future pipeline for the workforce here in Indianapolis."

The impact Junior Achievement has on students early in their education journey can take them far.

All fifth graders from IPS will now be able to visit Biztown where they can learn more about how the real world operates.

WATCH | IPS expanding program aimed at helping students enter the workforce

IPS expands program that supports students who are exiting the classroom and entering the workforce

"We know that when students have opportunities to be exposed to different possibilities for what their future will be they will make a more informed choice," said Melody Coryell, Head of Post Secondary Readiness for IPS.

Coryell says the money will help expand opportunities for middle schoolers. Kids will be able to go on college visits and have a chance to participate in "summer bridge" a program where kids can visit the school and meet their teachers before school starts.

"Salesforce's commitment to Indianapolis Public Schools goes beyond just funding," Bailey said. "For seven years, they've been true partners in our mission to prepare every student for success after graduation. This continued support is a testament to their belief in our students and our community."

IPS is also helping students with a partnership with IU with it's seamless admissions program.

It's a way to make things easier for Indianapolis Public Schools students to enroll at Indiana University Indianapolis.

To learn more about the program click here.