$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Carmel and Clinton

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier Lottery players got an early holiday gift this year. Hoosier Lottery announced that two $1 million Mega Millions tickets were sold in Indiana.

One $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Big Red Liquors #222 located at 2290 E. 116th St. in Carmel.

Another $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Buck’s Clinton (Sunoco) located at 1458 E. State Road 163 in Clinton.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Dec. 20, are: 2-20-51-56-67 with a Mega Ball of 19.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

A $50,000 winning Powerball Double Play ticket was also sold for the Sat. Dec. 21 drawing at Zionsville Fuel located at 10400 N. Michigan Rd. in Zionsville. The winning numbers were 29-45-46-51-59 with a Powerball of 3.

Ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday, Dec. 24, is an estimated $944 million.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday, Dec. 23, is an estimated $103 million.