$1 million winning Hoosier Lotto +PLUS ticket sold in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE — A $1 million Hoosier Lotto +PLUS ticket was sold in Noblesville for Saturday's drawing.

A ticket matching all six numbers was purchased at Maple Gasway located at 952 Maple Ave.

When playing Hoosier Lotto, players can add +PLUS for $1 for a chance to win $1,000,000 or other prizes in a second drawing that occurs immediately after the Hoosier Lotto drawing.

The winning Hoosier Lotto +PLUS numbers for Saturday, Sept. 23, are: 9-23-25-28-43-44. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

The ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Hoosier Lotto jackpot for Wednesday, Sept. 27, is an estimated $34.2 million.

