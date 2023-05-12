1 person in critical condition after fishing boat capsized in the White River

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a fishing boat tipped over in the White River.

Rescue crews and divers with the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the 2100 block of South White River Pkwy East Drive on a report of a person in the water at around 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews were informed there were two people in the water. One was stable and standing on top of the capsized boat, the other was underneath the water.

Witnesses directed crews to the area of where the second victim was believed to be.

Several divers went in the water to search. IFD says crews also did a sonar search with a boat, so two areas of the river were being searched at once.

Officials located an adult male where witnesses told rescuers he may be. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

According to IFD, the man who was controlling the boat visits the White River often and has owned his boat for 'quite some time.' The passenger got 'spooked' when the boat had moved, prompting him to jump out, which is what caused it to capsize.