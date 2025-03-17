1 person killed in Connersville apartment fire

CONNERSVILLE — One person died in an apartment fire in Connersville on Sunday.

According to the Connersville Fire Department, at approximately 6:23 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at The Crossings Apartment Complex located at 3600 Western Avenue. The fire involved a first-floor apartment.

Upon arrival, firefighters quickly observed flames coming from the patio door of the unit and immediately initiated suppression efforts. Shortly thereafter, Engines 1 and 4 arrived to assist, focusing on both firefighting and the urgent evacuation of the 30-unit wing. Five individuals were rescued from a second-story window by the first responders.

All off-duty firefighters were called to the scene to provide additional support. Tragically, the fire crew located the tenant of the apartment, who had succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident.

The Connersville Police Department aided in evacuating the remaining three wings of the complex to ensure the safety of all residents.

Fayette County EMS responded, treating one firefighter for minor injuries and providing care for a tenant suffering from smoke inhalation. Unfortunately, all residents of the affected 30-unit wing have been displaced due to extensive smoke damage.

Connersville Fire said the Red Cross coordinated efforts with local churches to assist the displaced residents.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal's office has been contacted to assist with the investigation into the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.