1 person struck, in critical condition on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by driver on Indy's west side on Friday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of 16th Street and Tibbs Avenue around 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a pedestrian who had been struck.

Police said the victim is in critical, but stable condition.

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

