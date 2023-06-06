1 teen killed, three others injured in single-vehicle Randolph County crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY — A 19-year-old was killed and three other teens were injured in a fatal single -vehicle crash in Randolph County on Monday.

First responders were called to the scene on County Road 100 N at S Plum St. in Farmland, Indiana around 8:40 p.m.

Crash investigators revealed that a 2010 Silver Honda Civic was traveling east bound on CR 100 N and passed a stop sign without stopping while driving at a high speed.

Investigators said the hump of the intersection of SR 32, combined with the speed caused the vehicle to go into the air for several feet.

When the vehicle touched the ground, the driver lost control and went off into a ditch which then caused the vehicle to roll.

The vehicle eventually struck the embankment of the ditch. Investigators say this caused the vehicle to go into the air again and flip over. The car flipped over several times before coming to a rest in a nearby pasture.

The two back seat passengers, identified as Caden Wade, 19, of Anderson and Alissa Bray, 16 of Anderson were ejected from the vehicle.

Police said they were transported to a Muncie Hospital.

The front seat passenger of the vehicle, Jordan Vaughns, 18, of Avon, was flown to an Indianapolis Hospital.

The driver, Wesley M. Burkhart, 19, of Muncie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation.