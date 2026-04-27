1-year-old child dead, 2 injured in crash near Marian University

INDIANAPOLIS — A child is dead following a crash that happened Sunday afternoon on Indy’s north side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says that at approximately 3:04 p.m., officers responded to a report of a personal injury crash in the 3000 block of Cold Spring Road, near Marian University.

Medics took a child to the hospital in critical condition, along with two adult drivers who were reported to be in stable condition.

IMPD said the child died shortly after arriving at Riley Hospital for Children. Coroners identified him on Monday as 1-year-old Elian Sanchez. The coroner confirmed that the child was an "unrestrained passenger."