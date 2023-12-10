10 displaced following north easy Indy fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Ten people have been displaced after a Sunday morning fire on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to 8104 Tanager Ct. around 8:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to a two story home with heavy fire and smoke showing from the second floor.

12 IFD units and two Lawrence Fire Department units worked the scene and the fire was under control within twenty minutes.

IFD

IFD said the home is owned by the grandmother and grandfather of the family and has been since 2017.

The grandfather was not home when the fire broke out but two of their adult children, a brother and sister and the brothers wife and five children were home.

All ten people have now been displaced, IFD said.Two adults were transported to the hospital for checkout, as well as one IFD firefighter.

When one of the children went downstairs to investigate, they were pushed back by the heavy smoke. She then went upstairs to alert the family.

Eight people escaped out of the windows. The adults said they caught the children as they dropped. The grandmother went out the front door.

The family has no idea what started the fire but said they are thankful for working smoke alarms that alerted them.

The fire is still under investigation, IFD said.