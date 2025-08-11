10-year-old boy missing in Tippecanoe County found safe

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — *The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office said that 10-year-old Gabriel Hurt has been found safe.*

Gabriel Hurt was last seen in the 7000 block north of County Road 50 West around 9 p.m. on Sunday, August 10. Gabriel was last seen entering a cornfield and is described as hearing-impaired and autistic. It is important to note that he may run if approached by others.

A comprehensive search operation is underway, involving crews from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, Lafayette Police Department, West Lafayette Police Department, area fire departments, Indiana State Police, and several volunteer fire departments, along with additional police agencies from outside the county.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant. If you see Gabriel or have any information that may assist in locating him, contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office at 765-423-9321.