10-year-old creates petition to make 38th Street safer for pedestrians

INDIANAPOLIS — 10-year-old Ryan Breman's homework assignment was to find a subject where he can make a local difference.

His idea for a safer street has now caught on with hundreds of Hoosiers.

Breman created a petition for the Indianapolis Department of Public Works to release the results of a speed study conducted on 38th Street. More than 300 people signed the fifth-grader's petition in just a few days.

"He's a pretty introverted kid, but he's also a very passionate kid," said his mother, Amy Breman. "I can see in the writing he's doing for his project that he's really putting a personal spin on it."

In the petition, the younger Breman claims he does not feel safe walking on 38th Street because "cars drag race and often run red lights."

The Bremans live on Delaware Street just north of 38th Street, but they try to stay away from the busy road.

"He was four years old when we moved in, and that was the rule from day one," Amy Breman said. "We go out of our way to avoid walking on 38th Street. I can't even walk my dog along that street because it's terrifying."

They learned of the speed study from Councilor John Barth, who represents the area on the City-County Council.

Barth tells WRTV the city can consider measures such as a road diet, which could eliminate a lane of car traffic in each direction, if the speed study is released.

Breman's petition is his international baccalaureate project at Center for Inquiry School 70. He spread the word about the project by handing out fliers with the petition information throughout his neighborhood.

Chris Whitaker found out about the petition as it spread online. He lives near 38th Street and Fall Creek Drive, which he said can be terrifying to cross.

"It's not very friendly for walkers," Whitaker said. "You're hoping cars stop. Sometimes they do, sometimes they don't. It's like a game of Frogger, really."

Whitaker plans to sign Breman's petition.

"It's cool, especially coming from a fifth-grader to open the adult eyes and say, 'Maybe this is a problem we need to address,'" Whitaker said.

Whether or not the petition succeeds, Amy Breman is proud of Ryan for using his voice for a cause.

"My hope is that this sparks the confidence in him that trying to speak out against something is worthwhile," Amy Breman said.

The petition can be found at this link.