10-year-old girl from Henry County receives award for saving 2 lives

Henry County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 6:20 PM, Jan 20, 2024
HENRY COUNTY — A 10-year-old girl from Henry County received an award for being a hero after the call she placed to police helped save the lives of two adults.

On Jan. 8, 2024, Aneres Bellefont called Henry County 911 Dispatch to report she had found an unconscious man in a vehicle near her house, and an unconscious woman not too far from the vehicle.

“Aneres remained calm and gave precise locations of both subjects and continued to update our dispatchers with pertinent information until Law Enforcement and EMS arrived,” the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

Once officers arrived, they administered multiple doses of Narcan to each subject. Both individuals were transported to Henry Community Health, where one was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office awarded Bellefont with a Life Saving Award for her actions that potentially saved the two adults.

“Aneres, you are a true hero,” the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said. “Two adults are alive today because you courageously took control of the emergency situation you found yourself in.”

