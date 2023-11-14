10-year-old leaves Riley Children's Hospital after 579 days

INDIANAPOLIS — After spending 579 days at Riley Children's Hospital, a 10-year-old girl is now home.

Ava Graham received a successful heart transplant and on Monday, she was cheered on by nurses, doctors and team members as she left the hospital.

She was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a rare congenital birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart. According to the hospital, high levels of antibodies in Ava’s blood made it difficult to find a perfect match for a heart transplant.

WATCH:

Ava first arrived at Riley Children's Hospital in April 2022 as a second grader. She celebrated two birthdays, completed two years of school and celebrated numerous holidays while waiting for a new heart.

Now, Ava, who lives in Indianapolis, is excited to get back to the simple things in life that are often taken for granted.

“I’m excited to see my bedroom again,” Ava said.