$100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Greenfield

GREENFIELD — A $100,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Greenfield this week and its waiting to be claimed.

The $100,000 winning Powerball ticket with Power Play was sold at Circle K 2367 located at 1124 W. Main St. on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

The winning Powerball numbers were: 8-9-23-29-62 with the Powerball of 13 and a Power Play of 2X.

Tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball with a Power Play of 2X.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.