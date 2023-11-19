‘100 Cameras for 100 kids’ aims to help kids gain photography skills

INDIANAPOLIS — A new program is providing undeserved youth the chance to learn photography.

The '100 Cameras for 100 Kids' program is on a mission to empower youth in Indianapolis with the transformative power of photography.

WRTV

"I’ve learned the basics. I’ve learned a lot of techniques — the way to use the camera, ways to use light to bring things to life," Jordan Warbinton said.

"I’ve learned how to use this camera. This camera is a beast," Chance McMillion said.

'100 Cameras for 100 Kids' gives each participant a free camera. They go through a six-week training course where they get to learn from professionals.

"It means a lot that somebody would actually want to help us out," Caden Kerr said.

WRTV

Dennis Jarrett, with Next Generation Initiative, is the program's coordinator.

"From an economic point of view, a majority of these kids would not have had the opportunity to have a $600 camera and equipment. That told us they would have been on the sidelines of pursuing their dream just because of economics. That’s where we can step in," Jarrett said.

WRTV

The goal is to give out 300 cameras over three years. There is still room for 40 kids to join a session this year.

If a student wants to sign up, they need to fill out an application and write a short essay.

For more information on participating or teaming up with 100 Cameras for 100 kids, email Info@thenxgen.org.

