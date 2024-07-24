100 days until Taylor Swift comes to Indy, adds to record-breaking year in tourism

INDIANAPOLIS — The countdown to Taylor Swift in Indy is 100 days. The pop star's Eras Tour is expected to add to a banner year in tourism for Indianapolis.

"I'm an OG Swiftie," said Jennifer Holcomb.

Holcomb is also a co-host on the podcast AP Taylor Swift. It takes a deep dive into Taylor Swift's lyrics, and as a former English teacher, it's right up her alley.

"There must be more for her lyrics to be so powerful and resonate with so many people, so let's try and figure that out," said Holcomb.

Soon, Holcomb will get to see the woman at the center of her podcast. She has tickets to the Eras Tour in Indianapolis. It will be her second time seeing the show.

"I'm psyched she's coming to Indy and making an opportunity for 32-year-old me to have this memory with my dad," said Holcomb.

Holcomb knows she's lucky to have a ticket. Most locals aren't so fortunate, 87% of those coming for the three nights in November are from out-of-state.

"Since she announced the tour was ending in December, that's when me and my mom really decided we need to get tickets," said Rosa Matley.

Matley lives in Las Vegas and is hoping to get to Indy for the concert. She's been making and selling Taylor Swift friendship bracelets. She hopes the bracelets will be her ticket to the show.

"I have an Etsy shop that we're trying to raise money by selling bracelets that come in sets of 13," said Matley.

"Tickets right now are about $2,500 to $20,000 — that's per ticket," said Patrick Tamm, with the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association.

The mania around Taylor Swift makes it one of the largest tourism events of the year. About 200,000 people are expected in the Circle City.

"Taylor Swift is a huge economic boost. Economists have said each concert generates $50 million economic impact. We have three nights back-to-back on a weekend," said Tamm.

"Hotels across the city are virtually sold out for Taylor's weekend with rates going three times higher in that weekend compared to 2023," said Clare Clark with Visit Indy. "Right now, for November, we're looking at 207% of a short term rental increase."'

The Eras Tour adds to an already busy year in Indy Tourism. From the NBA All-Star Game to the solar eclipse and Olympic Swimming Trials, numbers point to a record-breaking year.

Each year, tourism brings a $5.8 million impact and Visit Indy says this year should be well above that.

"Thirty million visitors that descend on Indianapolis and again that number is going to be well above that," said Clark.