$10M Bezos Earth Fund grant to revamp Mozel Sanders park on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Reverend Mozel Sanders Park is getting a major transformation, backed by a $10 million grant from the Bezos Earth Fund.

Indy Parks and The Parks Alliance of Indianapolis announced the funding Tuesday. The project is one of eight selected nationwide through the Greening America's Cities initiative.

The park lies along a stretch of the White River once known as Belmont Beach, a historic gathering place for Haughville's Black community. Residents began reclaiming the area in 2020.

Indy Parks Renderings of the Mozel Sanders Park transformation

City leaders say the project reflects what Haughville residents want.

“Throughout Indianapolis history, the White River has played a central role in both our economy and our community,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a press release. “This grant continues historic investment in Indy Parks by revitalizing a beloved riverfront park in Haughville.”

According to Indy Parks, plans include planting over 400 trees, restoring wetlands, building two miles of trails, and adding a community farm, orchard, sports courts, and gathering spaces. New trails will connect to the Central White River Trail and regional greenway.

Green stormwater systems are designed to filter roughly 1.2 million gallons of water annually, reducing flooding and cooling neighborhoods, Indy Parks said.

Indy Parks Renderings of the Mozel Sanders Park transformation

Tom Taylor, CEO of the Bezos Earth Fund, said access to green space shouldn't depend on where you live. “These places shouldn't be a luxury.”

"Our hope is that these projects serve as a blueprint for turning vacant land into community assets and encourage even more investment in green spaces," Taylor added.

The project grew from the Haughville Riverfront Vision Plan, created with community input in 2023 and adopted in April 2024.

Indy Parks Renderings of the Mozel Sanders Park transformation

The total budget is $10.6 million, including $600,000 from the Indy Parks Capital Budget. The Central Indiana Community Foundation will manage the grant, with Indy Parks leading the work.

Design and engineering is planned to start this fall. Construction begins in 2027, with completion expected by 2029.

This comes as Indy Parks nears completion of more than $150 million in citywide improvements, with 40 parks getting upgrades in 2026 alone.