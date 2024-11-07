10th annual coat drive continues in honor of Ralph Dorsey

INDIANAPOLIS — As winter nears, an Indianapolis non-profit is hosting its 10th annual coat drive, but giving back this year is different.

The nonprofit lost its founder in January to gun violence. Now, it's determined to keep the legacy of Ralph Dorsey alive.

WRTV

"He was a giver. He had a big heart," said Vice President Nicole Glass.

Giving to children brought Dorsey joy. Glass said one of his favorite events was Creating a New Society's annual coat drive for those aged 1 to 17 years old.

WRTV

"Last year was a big year for us. We gave close to 500 coats," said Glass.

But Dorsey is not here this year. Metro police are still investigating his shooting death.

"It's been extremely difficult, but we know that we have to keep going," said Glass.

To honor him, Glass and Dorsey's family will keep giving away coats.

WRTV

"We, as an organization and a family, wholeheartedly stood by him in life and we will also do so in death," said Glass.

"It feels good to be able to get out and help them knowing that we are keeping another child warm," said Tyeisha Dorsey.

Donations for new or gently-used coats are still needed. The family wants to say thank you whether you give a coat or get one.

WRTV

"It has brought us a lot of joy. My brother loved to help other people. He was an amazing son, brother, friend, and father, and to us, he was our protector," said Tyeisha Dorsey.

"There's been a few community activists that have lost their lives this year so it's important that we show kids, struggling moms, and others that there are still people that care," said Glass.

WRTV

For those interested in coming, enter through door #2 at the John Boner Neighborhood Center, located at 2236 E. 10th St.

The coats will be given out from 9 a.m. until everything is gone.

WRTV

If you'd like to drop off a coat for donation, you can do so at William & Bluitt's Funeral Home, located at 5252 E. 38th St.

For monetary donations, contact 317-400-0093 or creatinganewsociety@gmail.com

