11 animals dumped at Bartholomew County Humane Society since November

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY— 11 animals have been dumped at the Bartholomew County Humane Society in the last month.

On Nov. 8, kittens were dumped at the shelter.



An injured dog was dumped at the shelter on Nov. 27, along with a few other puppies. The shelter did not find them until Dec. 1.

Most recently, five pit mix puppies were dumped on Dec. 3 and not found by staff until the next day. The incident was caught on video.

These incidents come at a time when the shelter is over capacity.

"We've got animals living in rooms that we usually use for meet and greet activities,” Kirsten Vantwoud, Bartholomew County Humane Society's shelter director, said. “We are trying to prevent as much exposure for disease and we are also reaching out to some of our rescue and shelter partners to see if there are foster homes available to care for the youngsters. "

But even fosters and rescue groups are at capacity.

Lucci's House Bully Rescue specializes in rescuing bully breed dogs. They currently have well over 100 animals in their care. They say pit bulls are often the last animals adopted at shelters.

“We are over $80,000 in debt because when we take on these dogs, we have to get them training and vetting,” Laurie Collins, with Lucci’s House Bully Rescue, said. “If they have behavioral issues from mistreatment that they have suffered, we have to address that.”

According to the Humane Society of the United States, around 1 million pit bulls are euthanized each year.

The Humane Society in Bartholomew County is a no kill shelter but not all shelters are, which is why the shelter and bully breed advocates have a message to future owners.

"People want cute, adorable puppies but those cute puppies turn in to full grown pities that need extra love and attention. Then you have to fight the misconceptions, which is a whole extra task that owners have to take on. They have to be responsible,” Collins said.

"Ultimately the solution is we need to have more access to low cost spay and neuter,” Vantwoud said. “Having animals fixed so those unwanted litters aren't happening is the way to curb intake to shelters."

Anyone who recognizes the individuals in the security footage is asked to call the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office. The puppies that were dumped are too young to be adopted at this time. Dumping animals is illegal, and offenders face a $100 fine.

