11-car train derailment in Frankfort closes roads for several hours

CLINTON COUNTY — A train derailed in Frankfort, Indiana early Thursday morning.

According to Clinton County EMA, no injuries were reported and one of the train cars contains vegetable oil, but there is no reported leakage.

The derailment is blocking roads from Rossville Avenue to Jackson Street.

EMA said local police and fire departments are on scene trying to get the crossing arms off so that Jackson Street can be opened.

Some of the roads may be closed for 12 to 24 hours for cleanup.

Local traffic is advised to use Roy Scott Parkway and Clay Street for travel.

Officials said there is no danger to the public.

