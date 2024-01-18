11-year-old boy recovering after breaking both ankles at local trampoline park

INDIANAPOLIS — An 11-year-old boy is on the road to recovery after breaking both of his ankles while at a local trampoline park.

On Nov. 14, Colton Webb was at SkyZone when the accident happened. His parents took him to the emergency room at Franciscan Health, and he was later transported to Riley Children's Hospital where he stayed for four days.

Doctors say Webb suffered three nearly identical fractures in each ankle, which required a surgery.

“I’m going through PT right now, just trying to work out my ankles because they are really stiff. They have been under casts, splits and all that,” Webb said.

On a scale from one to 10, with 10 being the worst, Webb says his pain now sits at a one. When the incident first happened, his pain was at a seven.

All things considered, Webb is staying positive and looking at the silver linings.

Spring baseball and wrestling were both out of the question for Webb, so now he and his family are hoping for a recovery in time for the fall football season.