12 Indianapolis high school students graduate with Associate General Studies Degrees

INDIANAPOLIS — Completing high school can be a challenge in itself but imagine doing it while also taking college classes.

That’s what a group of students are doing at a high school on the near north side of Indianapolis.

“I’ll be the first to graduate high school traditionally and enter college,” Arlin Patres Ramos, a student at Believe Circle City High School, said.

Ramos says she would be the first in her family to do that as just a junior.

“That means I will only have to do another two years and that cuts time. I want to go for my Masters,” Jamya Patton said.

Believe Circle City High School partners with Ivy Tech for the students to be dual enrolled. The students received their Associate General Studies Degree.

In total, the school says five juniors and seven seniors are now a step ahead by taking classes at Ivy Tech and Believe Circle City High School at the same time.

“By earning their associates and college credits, now they are able to reduce the financial impact that may lead to students not completing a college degree,” Miranda Brookshier, Dean of Early College and Career at Believe Circle City High School, said.

Getting their degree is a step in the right direction for students like Mamadou Bah.

“It honestly puts me ahead of the game and prepares me for college, especially when I start taking my specialized classes,” Bah told WRTV on Wednesday.

Bah says his ultimate goal is to be a software developer.

“I had a lot of help to get where I’m at and help me mature,” Joseph Garcia concluded.