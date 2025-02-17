12-year-old Noblesville golfer qualifies for national Drive, Chip, and Putt competition

ZIONSVILLE — One Noblesville golfer will get to show off her skills on one of the biggest stages. In September, 12-year-old Taylor Ross qualified for the national Drive, Chip and Putt Competition in Augusta.

“My goal is just to enjoy it because it’s a once in a lifetime experience,” said Taylor.

Taylor says she’s been playing golf ever since she could hold a club.

“My parents would always go on the golf course and they just always took me and my sister with them,” said Taylor.

“There was a push for our girls to start and she he seemed to take a liking to it when she was four, five, and six,” said Adam Ross, Taylor’s dad.

From there, Taylor’s love for the game grew.

“The competition for sure, as my friends and family know I’m very competitive,” said Taylor.

When Taylor was seven she started focusing on making it to Augusta for the national Drive, Chip, and Putt competition. It’s a nationwide junior golf development competition aimed at growing the game.

“And I had never made it to Augusta,” said Taylor.

In September, Taylor finally achieved her goal.

“She wasn’t too thrilled with her performance and didn’t think she was going to win so she kind of went into the clubhouse and wanted to be by herself,” said Adam.

“My dad had said before 'I bet you’ll win, you don’t have to play as good as you can every single time to win so',” recalled Taylor.

"Last girl came in with a little bit lower score and I kind of said 'hey I think you’re going to Augusta',” said Adam.” There were tears for a lot of people.”

Taylor still has over a month to prepare. She’s been spending her winter indoors training at Correct2Compete.

“I’m just really excited to be on that course because I know so many pros have been there and it’s really hard to step foot on the course,” said Taylor.

“It will be fun to see her compete with some of her friends and see what she’s got on the big stage,” said Adam.

It’s a chance to show off all the work she’s put in, but also knows golf can help her succeed in more ways than one.

“We use golf to learn, to prepare. To instill good work habits and build long-term success in whatever they decide to do,” said Adam.

“I don’t want to be a pro because I just want to be able to play golf if it’s fun and if I want to,” said Taylor.

The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals is on Sunday April 6. It will be broadcast live on the Golf Channel.

