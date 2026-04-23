13 marching bands selected for 2026 500 Festival Parade

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The 500 Festival has announced the lineup of marching bands set to perform in the 70th annual Lucas Oil 500 Festival Parade, scheduled for Saturday, May 23, in downtown Indianapolis.

This year’s theme, “Racing Through History,” honors the legacy of the 500 Festival, and 13 marching bands will help bring that history to life along the two-mile downtown route.

The participating bands are:

38th Infantry Division Band, Indiana National Guard

Berlin Bears Marching Band, Olentangy Berlin High School, Delaware, Ohio

Clark County High School Marching Band, Clark County High School, Kahoka, Missouri

Greenwood Marching Woodmen, Greenwood Community High School

IPS All-City Marching Band, Indianapolis Public Schools

Marching Highlanders, Anderson High School

Marching Patriots, Jay County Jr. – Sr. High School

NBA Indiana All-Star Band, National Band Association, Zionsville

Noblesville High School Marching Millers, Noblesville High School

Northwestern High School Tiger Pride Band, Northwestern High School

Purdue “All-American” Marching Band, Purdue University

Speedway High School 500 Regiment, Speedway High School

Squadron of Sound, Adams Central Community Schools

The bands will join colorful floats, large balloons, special guests, and all 33 drivers competing in the Indianapolis 500. More than 200,000 spectators are expected to line the parade route.

“As we celebrate 70 years of parade tradition and this year’s ‘Racing Through History’ theme, these bands play an important role in bringing that story to life,” Dave Neff, president and CEO of the 500 Festival, said in a release. “Their talent, passion, and pride create an unforgettable experience for fans and help carry forward the spirit of this iconic celebration.”

The Lucas Oil 500 Festival Parade has long served as a national stage for student performers, giving bands the opportunity to represent their schools and communities in front of one of the largest parade audiences in the country.

Tickets are still available at 500festival.com/parade.