13 marching bands selected for 2026 500 Festival Parade

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The 500 Festival has announced the lineup of marching bands set to perform in the 70th annual Lucas Oil 500 Festival Parade, scheduled for Saturday, May 23, in downtown Indianapolis.
This year’s theme, “Racing Through History,” honors the legacy of the 500 Festival, and 13 marching bands will help bring that history to life along the two-mile downtown route.
The participating bands are:
- 38th Infantry Division Band, Indiana National Guard
- Berlin Bears Marching Band, Olentangy Berlin High School, Delaware, Ohio
- Clark County High School Marching Band, Clark County High School, Kahoka, Missouri
- Greenwood Marching Woodmen, Greenwood Community High School
- IPS All-City Marching Band, Indianapolis Public Schools
- Marching Highlanders, Anderson High School
- Marching Patriots, Jay County Jr. – Sr. High School
- NBA Indiana All-Star Band, National Band Association, Zionsville
- Noblesville High School Marching Millers, Noblesville High School
- Northwestern High School Tiger Pride Band, Northwestern High School
- Purdue “All-American” Marching Band, Purdue University
- Speedway High School 500 Regiment, Speedway High School
- Squadron of Sound, Adams Central Community Schools
The bands will join colorful floats, large balloons, special guests, and all 33 drivers competing in the Indianapolis 500. More than 200,000 spectators are expected to line the parade route.
“As we celebrate 70 years of parade tradition and this year’s ‘Racing Through History’ theme, these bands play an important role in bringing that story to life,” Dave Neff, president and CEO of the 500 Festival, said in a release. “Their talent, passion, and pride create an unforgettable experience for fans and help carry forward the spirit of this iconic celebration.”
The Lucas Oil 500 Festival Parade has long served as a national stage for student performers, giving bands the opportunity to represent their schools and communities in front of one of the largest parade audiences in the country.
Tickets are still available at 500festival.com/parade.