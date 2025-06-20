13 recruits graduate from IMPD recruit class

INDIANAPOLIS — 13 new probationary officers are gearing up to serve Indianapolis neighborhoods after graduating from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Academy on Friday.

IMPD said these recruits completed 28 weeks of classroom and scenario-based training. They will now go on to complete another 20 weeks of training in the field through the Field Training Officer program.

Throughout training, the IMPD Academy prioritizes communication, de-escalation, recognition of mental health issues, training to deal with those in crisis, cultural awareness, implicit bias and realistic scenario-based training to gauge decision-making abilities.

This graduation ceremony celebrates the dedication and hard work of the recruits as they transition to serving and protecting the Indianapolis community.

IMPD is actively recruiting entry-level and experienced officers to join their ranks. Learn more and apply at HERE.