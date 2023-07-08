13-year-old boy injured in hit and run crash makes 'miracle' recovery, family says

HANCOCK Co. — A 13-year-old boy who was injured after being struck in a hit and run crash last month, is making a 'miracle' recovery his family says.

Jasper Young was struck while riding his bike in Wilkinson, Indiana near State Road 109 on June 17.

Police say a bystander found Jasper lying on the ground next to his bike and called 911. He had his eyes open but was unable to speak. He was airlifted to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, where he was said to be in critical condition.

Two days later, when announcing that a suspect was arrested for the crash, Hancock County Sheriff's Department said Jasper "has shown very little improvement since the crash," noting that doctor's said his condition would likely affect him for the rest of his life.

On Friday, however, Wilkinson Volunteer Fire Department shared some great news.

"Amazing news!" the department posted on Facebook.

They shared a post from Jasper's mother saying Jasper's doctors are calling him a miracle.

According to the post, Jasper's MRI showed that the white dots where there was previous blockage in his brain are now gone, the area where doctor's were concerned about stroke is now healed, and all the vessels blocked now have blood flow. His carotid artery dissection is also healed, she said.

"Even his neurosurgeon is in disbelief," Jasper's mother said.

His mother also said his fractured neck is healed and his c-collar has been removed.

Jasper's family is hoping he will be released from the hospital as early as next week.

In the meantime, Jasper hasn't lost his appetite.

"He woke up asking for Mcdonald's. We just finished a shallow study (x-rays as he eats and drinks), and he did perfectly! Big-Mac, here we come!" his mother said.

Aaron M. Magee, 33, of Anderson, Indiana is accused of driving the car that hit Jasper. He has been charged a level four felony of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury.