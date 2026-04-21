13-year-old boy killed in Madison County off-road vehicle accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A 13-year-old boy died in an off-road vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Madison County.

According to Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR), officers were dispatched around 4:50 p.m. to the 15300 block of North 100 West in Summitville.

Initial investigation shows a 10-year-old was operating an off-road vehicle on private property, police said. Dickey was a passenger on the machine.

The 13-year-old was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, according to investigators. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Madison County Coroner identified the victim as Elijah Dickey.

Neither the operator nor the passenger were wearing helmets or protective equipment at the time of the accident, police said.

State law requires anyone under age 18 to wear a helmet while riding on or driving an off-road vehicle. The requirement applies to both public and private property.

The incident remains under investigation, according to conservation officers.

Summitville is located about 20 miles north of Anderson off State Road 9.

