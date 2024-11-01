Watch Now
13-year-old holds annual haunted trail with over 200 animatronics on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — One Hoosier teenager has taken his Halloween display to the next level.

For three years, 13-year-old Elijah Goar has worked to build an elaborate trail for Halloween.

He has created and implemented what is now dubbed the “Nightmare on Shelby Home Haunt” on the south side of Indianapolis.

Goar fills his home with over 200 animatronics that are divided into six different themed sections, including witches, scarecrows, clowns, a graveyard and more.

People are invited to come enjoy the trail for free.

“I love seeing the people’s reactions and seeing how much people enjoy it, especially since most people can’t afford to go to the $30-40 ticketed haunted houses,” Goar said.

Last year on Halloween, Goar and his family counted 1,500 visitors.

He says his parents help pay for the trail, but he also helps fund it by working to fix animatronics for other people.

“I do it all in two months but there’s 10 months of planning, so a lot of work goes into it,” Goar said.

He says his goal is to someday own his own haunted house.

The trail will be open Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. for those who still want to check it out.

