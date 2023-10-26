13th annual Million Meal Marathon helps fight hunger in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — 2,000 volunteers were inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse packing up meals on Thursday morning.

"I’m doing two shifts today. I'm excited about it," said Kim Vogel, a volunteer.

This is Vogel's third year volunteering with her coworkers at the Million Meal Marathon.

"I was thinking about this last night and it’s amazing to see how many people are going to benefit from this," said Vogel.

The Million Meal Marathon is the biggest event of the year put on by Million Meal Movement, an Indianapolis hunger relief organization

"It saddens me that there’s this much of a need," said Dan Hintz, co-founder of Million Meal Movement.

Hintz says one in five Hoosiers and one in four kids are food insecure.

"There’s a different demographic starting to go to the food pantries," said Hintz. "There’s a large spike in people using food pantries for the first time. Part of the population has rotated a bit, but the numbers have stabilized and are roughly the same."

Karly Urban is a school counselor at Decatur Central. She went with a group of students.

"At Decatur Central we have a lot of kids that have dealt with food insecurity, so it’s really great to give back to our community," said Urban.

The school has a food pantry of their own and Urban says the need is growing.

"It’s not necessarily on a weekly basis, but if a family says 'Hey things are tight right now' we can help them, even if it’s for a short term," said Urban.

For more information on Million Meal Movement, click here.