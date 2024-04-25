Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

14 arrested for obstructing traffic outside governor's mansion in Gaza ceasefire protest

Protest.jpg
WRTV
Protest.jpg
Posted at 11:54 AM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 11:54:54-04

INDIANAPOLIS — 14 people were arrested Thursday morning after protesters calling for ceasefire in Gaza blocked streets near the governor's residence.

Protesters block Meridian Street near the governor's mansion holding signs and chanting after a rally began near Tarkington Park at 7:30 a.m.

The rally was organized by Jewish Voice for Peace–Indiana, Middle Eastern Student Association of IUPUI, Students for Justice in Palestine–Butler, Palestinian Youth Movement and ANSWER Indiana.

During the protest, IMPD and Indiana State Police at the scene blocked Meridian Street between 46th and 49th streets.

Around 9:30 a.m., 14 protesters were arrested for obstructing traffic.

There were no injuries, according to police.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | April 25, 7am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!