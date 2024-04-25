14 arrested for obstructing traffic outside governor's mansion in Gaza ceasefire protest

INDIANAPOLIS — 14 people were arrested Thursday morning after protesters calling for ceasefire in Gaza blocked streets near the governor's residence.

Protesters block Meridian Street near the governor's mansion holding signs and chanting after a rally began near Tarkington Park at 7:30 a.m.

The rally was organized by Jewish Voice for Peace–Indiana, Middle Eastern Student Association of IUPUI, Students for Justice in Palestine–Butler, Palestinian Youth Movement and ANSWER Indiana.

During the protest, IMPD and Indiana State Police at the scene blocked Meridian Street between 46th and 49th streets.

Around 9:30 a.m., 14 protesters were arrested for obstructing traffic.

There were no injuries, according to police.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines