14-year-old boy dead, 12-year-old girl injured in Lebanon crash

LEBANON — A serious crash on I-65 in Lebanon left a 14-year-old boy dead and a 12-year-old girl injured on Friday.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, just before 5 p.m., officers responded to the crash on I-65 near the 135-mile marker northbound.

Upon arrival, they discovered that two individuals had been ejected from the vehicle. LPD closed both northbound and southbound lanes to secure the scene and provide aid. First responders administered life-saving measures to the ejected individuals.

A 12-year-old girl was found breathing and conscious, and she was transported to a hospital in Indianapolis. Tragically, a 14-year-old boy, also ejected, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Taylor Kammes from Illinois, was taken to a hospital for a blood draw under Indiana’s Implied Consent law. Other vehicle occupants were also evaluated at local hospitals.

The crash remains under investigation, and authorities are seeking additional information from the public.