14-year-old boy struck by vehicle, killed in Anderson

ANDERSON — A 14-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed in Anderson on Tuesday, police said.

According to the Anderson Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 100 block of S. Scattefield Road around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 14-year-old boy with injuries. The boy died from his injuries.

Police determined the boy was in the road when he was struck by a southbound vehicle. The driver reportedly stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police throughout the investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information are encouraged to contact Sgt. Josh Bowling at 765.648.6795