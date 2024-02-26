14-year-old Indianapolis boy celebrates 10th ‘Heartiversary’ after transplant

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday was a special day for 14-year-old Liam Sprague and his loved ones.

“10-years-ago we sent Liam into the OR to get his sick heart replaced,” Liam’s mother, Carolynn Sprague, said.

Liam’s friends and family came together to celebrate his 10th year with a transplanted heart. They called it his “heartiversary.”

“Liam is so loved. I often say to know him is to love him, and the amount of people who will be here today is an example of just that,” Carolynn Sprague said. “These are all the people who have prayed for him, thought about him and wished him well over the last 10 years.”

In 2014, the Guerra family of Indianapolis lost six family members in one of the city’s most-tragic house fires on record.

One of the four children who did not survive the fire, Fuentez, was an organ donor who saved then 4-year-old Liam’s life with the gift of his heart.

“We know how close we came to losing Liam and we’re just so happy that we have gotten to celebrate every day that we have up until this point,” Carolynn Sprague said.

For families who might be waiting for a new heart for one of their loved ones, Carolynn Sprague says to never lose hope.

“There are a lot of days that are extremely hard. When your kid is in the hospital and you know what they need to get better but can’t do anything to make it happen, it can break you,” Carolynn Sprague said. “Never lose hope. Somebody just needs hope.”