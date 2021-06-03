Three children undergoing observation after possible lightning strike nearby in Johnson County

Editor's note: A previous version of this story cited initial information from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office saying 15 children were taken to the hospital after a possible lightning strike. The fire department initially told dispatch 15 children were going to the hospital, according to the sheriff's office. After additional information from the sheriff's office and additional reporting from WRTV, this story has been updated to say at least three children were taken to the hospital for observation.

TRAFALGAR — At least three children are undergoing observation at the hospital after a possible lightning strike near the FFA Indiana Leadership Center in Trafalgar.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says the children weren't sure if they felt something or if it was a combination of the extremely loud noise and lights.

"The general consensus is that the kids experienced some of the loud noise/light/vibration from a nearby lightning strike and jumped to the conclusion that they had been mildly shocked," Chief Deputy Andrew Barnhart said in an email.

The sheriff's office believes the situation became exaggerated when the children told the adults what happened and the fire department wanted to err on the side of caution.

Barnhart said at least two children were taken from the scene, but he couldn't confirm if more children were brought to the hospital.

WRTV radar showed lightning strikes in the area between 11:25 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

Deputies say none of the injuries appeared to be serious, and the children were taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

