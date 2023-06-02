15 residents displaced after grease fire at east side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — 15 residents have been displaced after an accidental grease fire broke out at Marina Apartments on the east side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was called just before 7 p.m. to the 2200 block of Harbor Drive for a fire. According to IFD, heavy black smoke was visible for miles.

Upon arrival, IFD crews found heavy fire on the backside of the building, pushing from both floors and making a run toward the attic.

IFD

According to IFD, crews got water on the fire within minutes. Burned out stairs and holes in the deck made it difficult, but the fire was put out in 30 minutes.

IFD confirmed one firefighter sustained a slight injury. No occupants were injured.

In total, five units were affected by the fire, smoke or water and 15 occupants were displaced.

IFD says the fire was an accidental grease fire cause by a stove.