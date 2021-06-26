Watch
15-year-old struck, killed by semi in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police are investigating after a 15-year-old male from Columbus was hit and killed by a semi on I-65 early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to the 73.5 mile marker just before 5:30 a.m. They believe the teen was traveling north on I-65 in a vehicle when it ran off the roadway in to the median.

Deputies say then, for unknown reasons, he attempted to cross the southbound lanes when he was struck by the semi.

His name has not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.

