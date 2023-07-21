16 people, including 13 children, injured in crash involving day care van on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — 16 people, including 13 children, suffered minor injuries in a crash involving a day care van on the east side of Indianapolis.

The crash happened at the intersection of Washington Street and Washington Pointe Drive at around 3:10 p.m.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a white Ford van was headed west on Washington Street to drop the kids off at Bright Minds Academy in Cumberland.

A gray Chevy Traverse was headed east on Washington Street, attempting to turn left into the Kroger parking lot.

The Ford van was carrying two adult females and 13 kids. The ages of the children ranged from 10-months to 9-years-old. There was one adult male in the Chevy Traverse.

According to IFD, everyone involved was transported to local hospitals in good condition. There were no serious injuries reported.

The parents of four juvenile occupants signed a Statement of Release and took custody of their child.

IFD says all occupants in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts or in a car seat.

