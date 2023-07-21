Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

16 people, including 13 children, injured in crash involving day care van on east side of Indianapolis

IMG_2667.JPG
IFD
IMG_2667.JPG
Posted at 5:46 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 17:54:04-04

INDIANAPOLIS — 16 people, including 13 children, suffered minor injuries in a crash involving a day care van on the east side of Indianapolis.

The crash happened at the intersection of Washington Street and Washington Pointe Drive at around 3:10 p.m.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a white Ford van was headed west on Washington Street to drop the kids off at Bright Minds Academy in Cumberland.

IMG_2684.JPG

A gray Chevy Traverse was headed east on Washington Street, attempting to turn left into the Kroger parking lot.

IMG_2692.JPG

The Ford van was carrying two adult females and 13 kids. The ages of the children ranged from 10-months to 9-years-old. There was one adult male in the Chevy Traverse.

According to IFD, everyone involved was transported to local hospitals in good condition. There were no serious injuries reported.

IMG_2722.JPG

The parents of four juvenile occupants signed a Statement of Release and took custody of their child.

IFD says all occupants in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts or in a car seat.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE