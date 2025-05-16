16 Tech, Indy WNBA All-Star Host Committee host "I Can Be That" empowerment camp

INDIANAPOLIS — Inspiring the next generation of women in sports is the goal of 16 Tech and the WNBA All-Star Host committee.

It held its first girls empowerment panel on Friday.

The purpose of the event is to share the message that you can be successful. You can be a woman in sports, whether that's on the court or not.

Girls who play sports are girls who dream big, girls who work hard, girls who speak up, girls who stand tall and girls who become leaders.

Around 160 girls from more than a dozen Indianapolis area schools built confidence and hope along with women in sports.

The message, "I can be that."

"I Can Be That is essentially an opportunity for underserved and marginalized communities to have access to advanced industries," said 16 Tech Vice President of Workforce Development and Community Impact Tracey Jackson.

"I wanna have a story for myself and said, 'How I get there and how did I start,'" said participant Rose Rosier Guernie.

The partnership between 16 Tech and the WNBA All-Star committee left Rose and Keirbelin feeling inspired.

"I learned how to be myself, and continue my career and never give up," said Rose.

"I wanna learn like how to love myself and all that," said Keiberlin Gil Leon.

"Now do you feel that you can do that?" asked WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson.

"Now, I feel like I can. I can be that and go for that. I want that," she said.

Getting to the big stage comes with trials and triumphs.

Just ask Associate Vice President of the Indiana Fever, Ebony Armstrong.

"We all experience self-doubt. We all try to figure out if we're good enough. We're all trying to figure out if we can fit into the club, but what I felt like I learned is that I am enough and that I'll be able to succeed regardless if I've been in that club or a different club or I go make my own club. Just having that self-confidence can really take me far," said Armstrong.

Students also had a chance to participate in an on-site career fair.

"So many young females who are on the edge of their seat thinking about how can I be the best version of myself and where my future opportunities gonna be and so that was really great to see their energy and enthusiasm," said Dr. Allison Barber, CEO of To the Hoop Strategies, executive leader for the Marvella Project and former CEO of Indiana Fever.

Eliminating accessibility challenges was also a priority.

"This is an exciting time for girls. This is a time where you can see who it is that you wanna be, and so you know that some of the issues right now is accessibility and it's the opportunity to see yourself in someone, and so what we're doing is we're trying to provide that opportunity," said Jackson.

"You know, it's been a long time coming of watching this momentum for women in sports develop and grow. What we do know is 94% of women in C-suite jobs in America played sports, so sports is a really great pathway for future career success," said Dr. Barber. "This energy around the fever season, the WNBA All-Star, it just really gives us more opportunities and platforms to talk to girls about their career and their future," Dr. Barber added.

