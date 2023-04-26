16 Tech looking for next round of Street Team members to engage with surrounding communities

INDIANAPOLIS — 16 Tech is looking for its next round of Street Team members to help build and strengthen connections with the neighborhoods that surround the district.

"People make the city. So, I think it's really a way for us to connect folks," Cari Morales said. "It's also a way to retain population here, making sure that they have a sense of belonging and that they feel supported."

Morales was invited to join the 16 Tech Street Team after moving to Haughville. She saw the opportunity as a way to get to know her new community better.

"I thought it would be a great way to connect with neighbors and residents, get to know the space here at 16 Tech a little better and really learn more about the services that it provides," Morales said.

The Street Team is made up of residents who live in the communities that surround 16 Tech.

Their job is to listen to their neighbors, attend community events and ultimately build connections. The information they learn is then used to shape community engagement initiatives at 16 Tech.

"Trust is important. When you're trying to communicate initiatives that are going on that have impacts on people's lives, you want to make sure that it's delivered with trust and intention," Sibeko Jywanza said.

Jywanza is the Director of Community Access and Engagement at 16 Tech.

"Hopefully the Street Team helps us establish that type of network and comfort for people to feel like this is a part of their neighborhood and that we are home. We are able to become a resource for anybody that lives in the area," Jywanza said.

Applications for the Street Team close Friday April 28th. You must be at least 18-years-old and be able to commit 15 to 20 hours a month from June to November.