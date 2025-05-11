Watch Now
16-year-old dies in fatal crash in Bargersville

BARGERSVILLE — The Johnson County Coroner's Office has positively identified the victim of a fatal crash in Bargersville Sunday morning.

According to the Johnson County Coroner's Office, the fatal crash happened at Old Plank Road and Carlisle Street.

The Johnson County Coroner's Office describes this incident as a single-vehicle accident, involving a male driver who struck a residential garage.

16-year-old Elijah Patrick Mobley of Indianapolis passed away at 5 a.m., according to the coroner.

Officials say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

