16-year-old dies in Hendricks County crash

PTTSBORO — A teenager is dead after a crash in Hendricks County on Monday.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a single vehicle crash around 8:30 a.m.

Police said the crash was on County Rd. 900 N. west of County Rd. 150 E. near Pittsboro.

Investigators believe a Nissan SUV was traveling westbound on County Rd. 900 when, for an unknown reason, it left the roadway, rolled, and struck a pickup truck which was parked in private driveway.

The driver of the Nissan SUV, 16 year old Morgan Henderson of Pittsboro, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Henderson is believed to be a student of North West Hendricks School district. The school released the following statement:

"North West Hendricks School District grieves the sudden passing of one of our students. The loss of this young life deeply saddens us, and our thoughts are with the student’s friends, family, and loved ones. When a tragedy occurs, it affects not only that school but the entire School District family, and we grieve with the students, staff, and families affected by this loss."

Speed is suspected as a contributing factor in the crash, according to police, however, drugs and alcohol are not.