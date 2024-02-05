18 displaced after south side apartment catches fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Eighteen people are now displaced after a fire at a south side Indianapolis apartment complex Monday.

According to Indianapolis Fire Department, multiple calls to 911 reported a fire at Buffalo Creek apartments located at 624 Buffalo Club Dr. around noon.

IFD

The department said firefighters arrived to the scene and found a two story structure with smoke and fire showing from two floors. The roof had also started to partially collapse.

After an aggressive attack, the fire was under control by 1 p.m.

Fortunately, all occupants were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived. Several pets were rescued by IFD during the fire and returned to occupants safely.

IFD

The department said two firefighters who sustained slight injuries related to heat and ceiling debris were transported to the hospital.

Two occupants also sustained slight injuries, with one being transported to the hospital and the other being checked and released on scene.

Twelve units in the apartments were damaged and eighteen occupants were displaced by the fire.

IFD victims assistance unit is working with Red Cross for shelter and the apartment management said they had other units available for occupants to stay in.

As of now, the fire is still under investigation but IFD did say smoke alarms were working in the apartment.