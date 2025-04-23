18-year-old charged in shooting, killing high school student in Marion

MARION — The Grant County Prosecutors filed formal charges on Wednesday against 18-year-old Cordel Bice in connection to a fatal shooting.

Officials said Grant County Central Dispatch received a call on Monday at 6:50 p.m. about a person shot at 1555 South Western Avenue in Marion.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a male on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest, and began performing live saving techniques before EMS arrived.

According to the news release, the victim, later identified as a 17-year-old male, told officers, "A white male named Cordel," shot him.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Marion Police have confirmed the victim later died.

Officials say they believe the incident started over marijuana vape cartridges that the suspect was attempting to purchase from the victim.

Officers learned a white Pontiac fled the scene after the shooting. They found the car at an apartment complex at the 500 block of East 3rd Street, confirming its connection to the suspect and the shooting.

Investigators say they located the gun used in the shooting in a trash can near the intersection of 11th and Boots Street on information the suspect had disposed of the weapon in that area.

Officers say they later located Bice in a trailer at 1515 S Miller Avenue, who surrendered without incident.

Bice has been formally charged with murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and theft.