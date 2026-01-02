18-year-old dies after New Year's Eve shooting on Indianapolis' far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old male shot on New Year's Eve on the city's far east side has died at the hospital, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3600 block of Willowood Drive at approximately 2:50 a.m. on December 31 following reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services transported both victims to the hospital, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

The victim who was in critical condition, identified as 18-year-old Aaron Reid Jr., succumbed to his injuries on New Year's Day.

Homicide detectives have launched an investigation into the shooting

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Gregory.Shue@indy.gov.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).