19-month-old pulled from retention pond in Lawrence dies, police investigating

LAWRENCE (WRTV) — A 19-month-old child died Monday after being found in a retention pond near a Lawrence neighborhood, police said.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers responded around 11:50 a.m. to the 7000 block of McIntosh Lane after someone reported the toddler missing.

During the search, officers found the child in a nearby retention pond, police said.

Officers pulled the child from the water and began lifesaving efforts. Lawrence firefighters also responded.

Unfortunately, police said the child was taken to a local hospital, where they later died.

Authorities say they are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. "At this time, there is no indication of foul play," police said.

The child's identity is not being released out of respect for the family, Lawrence police said.

This is a developing story.