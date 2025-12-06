Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
19-year-old cyclist critically injured after being struck by car

A nineteen-year-old IU student is in critical condition after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene, located near N. Bottom Road & W. Maple Grove Road at 3:47 p.m. on Friday.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a 20-year-old male driving a Honda Accord collided with the 19-year-old.

The cyclist was transported by ambulance to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, and the MCSO confirmed he is in critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video footage is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 349-2781.

